Julie Cavanna-Jerbic Sells 20,161 Shares of ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Stock

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) Director Julie Cavanna-Jerbic sold 20,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $38,709.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ALJ Regional Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALJJ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.92. 24,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,073. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25.

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ALJ Regional had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 217.41%. The company had revenue of $68.51 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ALJ Regional

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verdad Advisers LP boosted its position in ALJ Regional by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 1,165,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 176,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ALJ Regional by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 292,344 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ALJ Regional by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 397,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALJ Regional in the 1st quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ALJ Regional by 1,034.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 105,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, toll, transportation, and toll revenue collection industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Faneuil and Phoenix.

