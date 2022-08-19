Julie Cavanna-Jerbic Sells 20,161 Shares of ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Stock

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) Director Julie Cavanna-Jerbic sold 20,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $38,709.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
ALJ Regional Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ALJJ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.92. 24,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,073. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25.
ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ALJ Regional had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 217.41%. The company had revenue of $68.51 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ALJ Regional
ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, toll, transportation, and toll revenue collection industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Faneuil and Phoenix.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ALJ Regional (ALJJ)
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
Receive News & Ratings for ALJ Regional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALJ Regional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.