Justin Coulombe Sells 9,953 Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) CFO Justin Coulombe sold 9,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $75,941.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Justin Coulombe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Momentive Global alerts:

On Monday, August 8th, Justin Coulombe sold 18,090 shares of Momentive Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $141,282.90.

Momentive Global Stock Performance

Shares of Momentive Global stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $7.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,616,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,992. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Momentive Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Momentive Global

MNTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Momentive Global to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,289,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,827,000 after buying an additional 113,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,477,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,097,000 after buying an additional 625,091 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 21.8% in the second quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,965,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,292,000 after buying an additional 1,245,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,903,000 after buying an additional 43,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Momentive Global by 585.3% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 2,647,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,044,000 after buying an additional 2,260,987 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Momentive Global

(Get Rating)

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.