Kalmar (KALM) 1-Day Volume Hits $32,022.00

Kalmar (KALM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Kalmar coin can now be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00003286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kalmar has a total market cap of $3.91 million and $32,022.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kalmar has traded down 21.9% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004749 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001598 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $168.65 or 0.00800904 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Kalmar Coin Profile
Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,644,823 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io.
Kalmar Coin Trading
