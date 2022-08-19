Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $27.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $29.00.

Kanzhun Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Kanzhun stock opened at 21.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 24.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of -0.80. Kanzhun has a 12-month low of 13.46 and a 12-month high of 43.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Kanzhun by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Collaborative Holdings Management LP bought a new stake in Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,809,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Kanzhun by 909,900.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 218,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after buying an additional 218,376 shares during the last quarter. 26.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kanzhun Company Profile

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Articles

