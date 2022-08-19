Karpus Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCP)

Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 788,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,890,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Energem as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energem during the first quarter valued at about $475,000. 14.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energem Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENCP opened at $10.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01. Energem Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

Energem Company Profile

Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the energy industry.

