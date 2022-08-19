Karpus Management Inc. Has $4.67 Million Position in Industrial Human Capital, Inc. (NYSE:AXH)

Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Industrial Human Capital, Inc. (NYSE:AXH – Get Rating) by 3,951.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454,444 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned 3.24% of Industrial Human Capital worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXH. Arena Investors LP acquired a new position in Industrial Human Capital during the first quarter worth $504,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Human Capital during the fourth quarter worth $857,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Industrial Human Capital during the fourth quarter worth $4,960,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Human Capital during the fourth quarter worth $5,590,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Industrial Human Capital during the fourth quarter worth $6,736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Industrial Human Capital alerts:

Industrial Human Capital Stock Performance

AXH opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02. Industrial Human Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

About Industrial Human Capital

Industrial Human Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Industrial Human Capital, Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Human Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Human Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.