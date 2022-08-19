Karpus Management Inc. Has $5.66 Million Stake in Golden Path Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GPCO)

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Golden Path Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GPCO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned 7.54% of Golden Path Acquisition worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Path Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,322,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Path Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Path Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Path Acquisition by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 157,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Path Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:GPCO opened at $10.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08. Golden Path Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Golden Path Acquisition Profile

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

