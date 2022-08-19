Karpus Management Inc. Has $6.03 Million Holdings in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEAC)

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEAC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 614,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 2.72% of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition worth $6,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,660,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,920,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition alerts:

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Stock Performance

MEAC opened at $9.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88. Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.77.

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Profile

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.