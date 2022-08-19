Karpus Management Inc. Has $7.20 Million Stock Holdings in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE)

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,448 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned 2.78% of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition worth $7,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 430.3% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 463,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after buying an additional 375,734 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 997,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,815,000 after buying an additional 255,233 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 254.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 77,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 55,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISLE opened at $10.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.01.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business in the biopharmaceutical or medical technology/device industries.

