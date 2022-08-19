Karpus Management Inc. Purchases 510,600 Shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA)

Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA – Get Rating) by 220.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 741,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510,600 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 5.76% of Fortune Rise Acquisition worth $7,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRLA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Rise Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Rise Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fortune Rise Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Rise Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in Fortune Rise Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,735,000. Institutional investors own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Price Performance

Fortune Rise Acquisition stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.05. Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Company Profile

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Metuchen, New Jersey.

