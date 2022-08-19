Karpus Management Inc. Sells 10,275 Shares of Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXAC)

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXAC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 663,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,275 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Oxbridge Acquisition were worth $6,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $3,267,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxbridge Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Oxbridge Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $9,801,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $873,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxbridge Acquisition alerts:

Oxbridge Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OXAC stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01.

Oxbridge Acquisition Profile

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Georgetown, Cayman Islands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.