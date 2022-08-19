Karpus Management Inc. Sells 12,000 Shares of Golden Path Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GPCO)

Karpus Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Golden Path Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GPCO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 562,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned 7.54% of Golden Path Acquisition worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in Golden Path Acquisition by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 157,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Path Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Path Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Path Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,322,000. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPCO opened at $10.20 on Friday. Golden Path Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08.

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

