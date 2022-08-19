Karpus Management Inc. Takes Position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA)

Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 536,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,357,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned 10.72% of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,153,000.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VHNA opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.48.

About Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

