KBR (NYSE:KBR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded KBR from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.25.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR Stock Down 0.1 %

KBR opened at $52.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61 and a beta of 1.23. KBR has a one year low of $36.71 and a one year high of $56.94.

KBR Announces Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 1.90%. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $159,749.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $427,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,127.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,046.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $159,749.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KBR

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KBR. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in KBR by 567.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 21,352 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in KBR by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KBR by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 15,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KBR by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.

About KBR

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.