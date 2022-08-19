Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.64 Million

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be bought for approximately $123.21 or 0.00576638 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $24.64 million and approximately $6.26 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004681 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,367.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003668 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00127077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00033109 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00074625 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1 (CRYPTO:KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a.

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

