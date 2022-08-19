Kellogg (NYSE:K) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.12-$4.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:K traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.67. 2,584,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,642,498. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $76.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 53.58%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Kellogg from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $10,319,863.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,316,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,114,534.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 730,765 shares of company stock valued at $52,407,543 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellogg

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after acquiring an additional 646,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,296,000 after purchasing an additional 302,388 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,185,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,909,000 after buying an additional 310,891 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,572,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,385,000 after buying an additional 79,732 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

