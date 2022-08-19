Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:HOTL) Trading Down 1.4%

Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:HOTL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.27 and last traded at $14.33. Approximately 201 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.53.

Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average of $14.19.

Institutional Trading of Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:HOTL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 83,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 83.94% of Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.