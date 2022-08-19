Keyera Corp. (KEY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 21st

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Sunday, August 21st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 21st.

Keyera Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Keyera stock opened at C$32.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.51, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$26.34 and a 1-year high of C$35.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on KEY. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price target on Keyera from C$40.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$34.79.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

