Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS.
Keysight Technologies Stock Up 5.9 %
KEYS stock opened at $179.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.50. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.23.
Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies
Institutional Trading of Keysight Technologies
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,451,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,343,000 after buying an additional 189,044 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $123,577,000 after buying an additional 14,488 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 852,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,673,000 after acquiring an additional 17,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 690,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,052,000 after purchasing an additional 20,514 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Keysight Technologies Company Profile
Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Keysight Technologies (KEYS)
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.