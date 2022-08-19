Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 5.9 %

KEYS stock opened at $179.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.50. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.23.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

Institutional Trading of Keysight Technologies

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,451,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,343,000 after buying an additional 189,044 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $123,577,000 after buying an additional 14,488 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 852,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,673,000 after acquiring an additional 17,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 690,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,052,000 after purchasing an additional 20,514 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading

