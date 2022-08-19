Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Announces Earnings Results

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22, RTT News reports. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $179.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.50.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $462,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.23.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.