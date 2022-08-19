Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22, RTT News reports. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.46. 2,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.23.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

Institutional Trading of Keysight Technologies

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

