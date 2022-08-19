Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at Citigroup

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $196.23.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $179.36 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.50. The company has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Keysight Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,230,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,879,895,000 after acquiring an additional 334,181 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,252,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,704,204,000 after acquiring an additional 247,231 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,150,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $572,104,000 after acquiring an additional 160,146 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,734,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $514,741,000 after purchasing an additional 983,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading

