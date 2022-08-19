Khiron Life Sciences (CVE:KHRN) Trading Up 8%

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (CVE:KHRN – Get Rating) shares traded up 8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 5,145,650 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,037% from the average session volume of 240,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Khiron Life Sciences Trading Down 6.9 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$29.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Khiron Life Sciences Company Profile

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated medical and cannabis company in Latin America and Europe. It operates through Health Services, Medical Cannabis Products, and Wellbeing Products segments. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol (CBD) medical cannabis.

