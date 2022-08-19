Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) PT Lowered to C$23.00 at Scotiabank

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$23.75 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.25 to C$20.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$23.50 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.61.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

Killam Apartment REIT Price Performance

KMP.UN opened at C$17.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.49. Killam Apartment REIT has a twelve month low of C$16.38 and a twelve month high of C$24.15.

Killam Apartment REIT Announces Dividend

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

(Get Rating)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.