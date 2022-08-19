KIMCHI.finance 1-Day Volume Tops $190.00 (KIMCHI)

KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 19th. One KIMCHI.finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KIMCHI.finance has a market cap of $81,464.09 and $190.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KIMCHI.finance has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,283.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003720 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00127136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00033296 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00074578 BTC.

About KIMCHI.finance

KIMCHI.finance (CRYPTO:KIMCHI) is a coin. The official website for KIMCHI.finance is kimchi.finance. KIMCHI.finance’s official Twitter account is @kimchi_finance.

Buying and Selling KIMCHI.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KIMCHI.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KIMCHI.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

