Kingfisher Capital LLC Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Kingfisher Capital LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 95.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,820 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHP. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $56.68 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $55.37 and a 52-week high of $64.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.65.

