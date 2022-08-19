Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.64

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.64 and traded as high as $7.45. Kingsway Financial Services shares last traded at $7.39, with a volume of 3,535 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kingsway Financial Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. The firm has a market cap of $176.70 million, a P/E ratio of -32.13 and a beta of -0.15.

In related news, major shareholder Oakmont Capital Inc bought 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $141,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,547,708 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,445,504.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles L. Frischer purchased 11,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $58,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 231,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,235,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 166,233 shares of company stock valued at $906,258. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stilwell Value LLC raised its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,613,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,396,000 after buying an additional 221,808 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 79,836 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 4.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 18,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 55.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty business services, asset management, and real estate businesses. The company operates through three segments: Extended Warranty, Leased Real Estate, and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

