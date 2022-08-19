Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Boosts Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 101.0% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG stock opened at $257.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.98. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DG. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.69.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

