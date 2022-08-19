Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 208.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $267.60 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.56.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.