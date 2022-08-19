Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys 1,684 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 101.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 74,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 22,041 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NULG opened at $56.05 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.23.

