Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys 469 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $196.73 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

