Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys 627 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,340 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 648.4% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 20,107 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 19.9% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 266.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $241.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.46. The company has a market cap of $151.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.36.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

