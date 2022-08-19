Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Grows Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 15.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 40,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $122,000. Searle & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 45.4% during the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 17,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 23.2% in the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 246,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Stock Up 2.7 %

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 26,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 26,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,646.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,591,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ET opened at $11.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 73.60%.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

See Also

