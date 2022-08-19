Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $277,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,194 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,557 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 144.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 586,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in PayPal by 66,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $99.86 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $296.70. The company has a market cap of $115.49 billion, a PE ratio of 57.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.49 and its 200 day moving average is $94.12.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.84.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

