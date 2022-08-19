Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Purchases 2,631 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDN. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,691,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,443 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 674.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 60,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 52,986 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 296,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 39,917 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,295,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $844,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.20. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $27.71 and a 1 year high of $39.82.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.