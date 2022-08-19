Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 345 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in 3M by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 30,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,427,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

3M Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.46.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $146.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 3M has a 12-month low of $125.60 and a 12-month high of $197.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.03.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.24%.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

