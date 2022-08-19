Kistos (LON:KIST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $580.00

Kistos plc (LON:KIST – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 580 ($7.01) and last traded at GBX 580 ($7.01), with a volume of 1580601 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 540 ($6.52).

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kistos in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 730 ($8.82) target price on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of £479.00 million and a PE ratio of -12.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 472.43.

Kistos plc operates as a low carbon intensity gas producer. It primarily holds a 60% interest in the Q10-A gas field in the Dutch North Sea. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

