Kistos (LON:KIST) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kistos (LON:KIST – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 730 ($8.82) price target on the stock.

Kistos Stock Up 2.9 %

Kistos stock opened at GBX 597 ($7.21) on Tuesday. Kistos has a 12-month low of GBX 232 ($2.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 605 ($7.31). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 472.43. The company has a market cap of £494.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76.

About Kistos

Kistos plc operates as a low carbon intensity gas producer. It primarily holds a 60% interest in the Q10-A gas field in the Dutch North Sea. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

