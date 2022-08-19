Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.10-$4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Koppers from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

KOP stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.46. The company had a trading volume of 93,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,664. The stock has a market cap of $552.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average of $25.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Koppers has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $37.44.

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.18). Koppers had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $502.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Koppers will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is 6.90%.

In other Koppers news, Director Xudong Feng sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $59,219.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOP. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Koppers by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Koppers by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Koppers by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Koppers by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 45.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

