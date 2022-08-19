Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on DNUT. HSBC upgraded Krispy Kreme from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.57.
Krispy Kreme Price Performance
NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $12.50 on Thursday. Krispy Kreme has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -416.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krispy Kreme
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.
Krispy Kreme Company Profile
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.
