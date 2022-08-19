Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DNUT. HSBC upgraded Krispy Kreme from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.57.

NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $12.50 on Thursday. Krispy Kreme has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -416.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10.

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $375.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Krispy Kreme’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Krispy Kreme will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

