Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $375.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Krispy Kreme’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Krispy Kreme updated its FY22 guidance to $0.29-$0.32 EPS.
Krispy Kreme Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $12.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -416.67. Krispy Kreme has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.30.
DNUT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. HSBC cut Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.57.
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.
