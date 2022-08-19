Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $375.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Krispy Kreme’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Krispy Kreme updated its FY22 guidance to $0.29-$0.32 EPS.

Krispy Kreme Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $12.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -416.67. Krispy Kreme has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNUT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. HSBC cut Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Krispy Kreme by 28.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 178.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

