KStarCoin (KSC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.53 Million

KStarCoin (KSC) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 19th. One KStarCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KStarCoin has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. KStarCoin has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and $1.53 million worth of KStarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004659 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,471.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003714 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002381 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00127511 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00033083 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00074237 BTC.

About KStarCoin

KStarCoin is a coin. KStarCoin’s official Twitter account is @kstarlivecom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KStarCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “KSC (KStarCoin) is KStarLive’s ERC20 based cryptocurrency that will enable KStarLive to create an incentivized fan-based platform. By integrating KStarCoin in KStarLive’s community, it will be able to provide the users' community activity rewards as well as services and products such as K-Pop concert & fan meeting crowdfunding, K-Pop concert ticket sales, K-Star goods and methods for overseas fans to send gifts to their favorite stars. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KStarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KStarCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KStarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

