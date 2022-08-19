Kuai Token Market Capitalization Achieves $1.42 Million (KT)

Kuai Token (KT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. During the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kuai Token has a total market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $391,015.00 worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuai Token coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000575 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,430.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003658 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002385 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00127016 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00032995 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00073714 BTC.

Kuai Token Profile

KT is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,536,708 coins. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com.

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

