KuCoin Token Price Reaches $9.99 on Exchanges (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $982.78 million and $2.75 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One KuCoin Token coin can currently be bought for about $9.99 or 0.00043821 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004387 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,796.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004384 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004444 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003659 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002243 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00127318 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00032787 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00072009 BTC.
KuCoin Token Profile
KCS is a coin. Its launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 coins and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.
Buying and Selling KuCoin Token
