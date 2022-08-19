KuCoin Token Price Reaches $9.99 on Exchanges (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. KuCoin Token has a market cap of $982.78 million and $2.75 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One KuCoin Token coin can currently be bought for about $9.99 or 0.00043821 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004387 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,796.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003659 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00127318 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00032787 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00072009 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KCS is a coin. Its launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 coins and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

