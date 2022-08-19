Kusama (KSM) Price Reaches $49.17 on Exchanges

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for approximately $49.17 or 0.00229506 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded 18% lower against the dollar. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $416.45 million and $41.31 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.64 or 0.00787174 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network.

Kusama Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

