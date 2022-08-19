L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Insider Raphael Lamm Purchases 104,850 Shares of Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Rating) insider Raphael Lamm acquired 104,850 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.54 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of A$266,214.15 ($186,163.74).

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

