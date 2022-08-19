Lancaster Colony Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 (NASDAQ:LANC)

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

Lancaster Colony has raised its dividend by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 60 years. Lancaster Colony has a payout ratio of 66.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lancaster Colony to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.4%.

LANC traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.60. The company had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,968. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.69. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 0.14. Lancaster Colony has a 12-month low of $116.85 and a 12-month high of $188.18.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,033,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,914,000 after buying an additional 203,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. 57.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Lancaster Colony from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

