Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $885.00 million-$905.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $829.39 million. Lantheus also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.80-$0.85 EPS.

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of LNTH traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.54. 715,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,380. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.03 and a 200-day moving average of $59.10. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $85.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. Lantheus had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

LNTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $414,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,558.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $414,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,558.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total transaction of $78,116.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,162 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,188.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,251 shares of company stock valued at $575,133 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantheus

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the first quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lantheus by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,791,000 after acquiring an additional 16,422 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 14.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter worth $354,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Featured Stories

