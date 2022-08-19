LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:LXS) Shares Up 1.7%

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:LXS – Get Rating) shot up 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €36.96 ($37.71) and last traded at €36.96 ($37.71). 315,011 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €36.36 ($37.10).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of €39.84.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.