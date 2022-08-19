Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Trading 4.2% Higher

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $69.54 and last traded at $68.45. 19,413 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 762,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Laredo Petroleum Stock Up 9.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.08 and a 200 day moving average of $76.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 3.53.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laredo Petroleum

In other news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $661,202.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,340.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $240,787.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,305.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $661,202.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 800.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading

